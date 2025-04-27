Legal & General Group Plc Decreases Stock Position in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its position in shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,663 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Scholastic were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHL. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 125.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Scholastic in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Scholastic by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 8,278 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Scholastic by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 20,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 6,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

Scholastic Stock Performance

Shares of Scholastic stock opened at $17.68 on Friday. Scholastic Co. has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $38.77. The company has a market capitalization of $496.83 million, a PE ratio of -98.22 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Scholastic Announces Dividend

Scholastic ( NASDAQ:SCHL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.73. The company had revenue of $335.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.68 million. Scholastic had a negative net margin of 0.27% and a positive return on equity of 1.91%. As a group, analysts expect that Scholastic Co. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. Scholastic’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Scholastic Profile

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children’s books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children’s print, digital, and audio books, as well as media and interactive products through its school reading events and trade channel; and operation of school-based book clubs and book fairs in the United States.

