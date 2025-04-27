Legal & General Group Plc Grows Stake in BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in BrightSpring Health Services were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BTSG. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in BrightSpring Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $188,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in BrightSpring Health Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in BrightSpring Health Services by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 20,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 10,135 shares during the last quarter.

Get BrightSpring Health Services alerts:

BrightSpring Health Services Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ BTSG opened at $16.92 on Friday. BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $24.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -65.08 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.80 and a 200 day moving average of $18.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of BrightSpring Health Services from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Get Our Latest Report on BrightSpring Health Services

BrightSpring Health Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSpring Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSpring Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.