Legal & General Group Plc Grows Stake in BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in BrightSpring Health Services were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BTSG. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in BrightSpring Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $188,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in BrightSpring Health Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in BrightSpring Health Services by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 20,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 10,135 shares during the last quarter.
BrightSpring Health Services Trading Up 2.2 %
NASDAQ BTSG opened at $16.92 on Friday. BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $24.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -65.08 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.80 and a 200 day moving average of $18.40.
BrightSpring Health Services Company Profile
BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.
