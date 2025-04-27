Legal & General Group Plc Has $1.09 Million Position in NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 141,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,336 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in NextDecade were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NEXT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of NextDecade by 350.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NextDecade in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc increased its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 9,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NextDecade during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NextDecade during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextDecade Price Performance

Shares of NEXT opened at $7.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.33. NextDecade Co. has a 52-week low of $4.27 and a 52-week high of $9.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 0.80.

About NextDecade

NextDecade ( NASDAQ:NEXT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($1.67). Sell-side analysts predict that NextDecade Co. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

