Legal & General Group Plc Has $1.10 Million Stake in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its position in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 111.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 14,647 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,087,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,015,000 after buying an additional 37,466 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 14,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $953,000. 54.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at USANA Health Sciences

In other news, CEO Jim Brown sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.47, for a total value of $147,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,150.52. The trade was a 24.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Mulham Mulham sold 3,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total value of $106,657.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,775 shares in the company, valued at $421,319.50. The trade was a 20.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,920 shares of company stock valued at $500,285 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

USNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on USANA Health Sciences from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Sidoti cut USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

USANA Health Sciences Stock Down 0.1 %

USNA stock opened at $27.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $510.54 million, a PE ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.85 and a 200-day moving average of $33.19. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.10 and a 12-month high of $49.78.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $249.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers consisting of targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and food that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

