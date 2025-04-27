Legal & General Group Plc Has $1.11 Million Stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Free Report) by 30.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,431 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDA. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,441,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,896,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 199.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,967,000 after buying an additional 71,354 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,390,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,462,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,773,000 after buying an additional 49,547 shares during the last quarter. 10.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDA opened at $85.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1-year low of $49.24 and a 1-year high of $100.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.69 and its 200-day moving average is $80.81.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.31. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 78.07% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $263.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.50 million.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company’s GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand. Its Charter segment offers subscription-based Internet and video services, and mobile and voice services; and state-of-the-art residential and business services, which includes Spectrum Internet, TV, mobile and voice for small and medium-sized companies; Spectrum Business provides a suite of broadband products and services for businesses and government application; Spectrum Enterprise offers customized fiber-based solutions; Spectrum Reach provides advertising and production for the modern media landscape.

