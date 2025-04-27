Legal & General Group Plc Has $1.17 Million Holdings in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,884 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.10% of Peoples Bancorp worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 172.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Peoples Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Peoples Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Peoples Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. 60.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PEBO shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stephens reduced their target price on Peoples Bancorp from $37.50 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Peoples Bancorp from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Carol A. Schneeberger sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total transaction of $30,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,717.20. This represents a 3.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ PEBO opened at $28.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.44 and its 200-day moving average is $31.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.63. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a one year low of $26.21 and a one year high of $37.07.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 18.90%. The company had revenue of $113.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Peoples Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. This is a positive change from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 52.06%.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

