Legal & General Group Plc Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 123.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,986,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773,422 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,247,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,193,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500,023 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,753,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,899,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402,710 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,550,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,310,000 after buying an additional 1,373,396 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,961,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,668,000 after buying an additional 907,038 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5 %
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $56.59 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $50.15 and a 12 month high of $68.33. The stock has a market cap of $86.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.04.
About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
