Legal & General Group Plc Has $1.25 Million Position in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its position in shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,263 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in 1st Source were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of 1st Source during the fourth quarter worth $2,984,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in 1st Source by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 123,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,197,000 after purchasing an additional 32,257 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in 1st Source by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 119,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,985,000 after purchasing an additional 27,966 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in 1st Source by 162.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 25,687 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of 1st Source by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 25,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

Get 1st Source alerts:

1st Source Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCE opened at $57.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. 1st Source Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.97 and a fifty-two week high of $68.13.

1st Source Increases Dividend

1st Source ( NASDAQ:SRCE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $104.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.97 million. 1st Source had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 11.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 1st Source Co. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 5th. This is a positive change from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. 1st Source’s payout ratio is currently 26.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SRCE. Piper Sandler raised shares of 1st Source from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $72.50 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on 1st Source from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of 1st Source in a research report on Thursday.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SRCE

1st Source Company Profile

(Free Report)

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.