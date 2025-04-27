Legal & General Group Plc Has $1.32 Million Stake in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its stake in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,738 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Kforce were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kforce by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Kforce by 171.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 26,657 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Kforce by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP purchased a new position in Kforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,951,000. 92.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Truist Financial cut their price target on Kforce from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th.

KFRC stock opened at $43.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $840.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Kforce Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.11 and a 12 month high of $71.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. This is an increase from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.21%.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

