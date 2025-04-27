Legal & General Group Plc Has $1.38 Million Stock Position in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 78,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,009 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Travere Therapeutics were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 2,125,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,030,000 after buying an additional 165,085 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,842,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,100,000 after acquiring an additional 111,256 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 969,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,882,000 after purchasing an additional 365,200 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 135.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 858,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,963,000 after purchasing an additional 493,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $14,222,000.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

Travere Therapeutics Stock Performance

TVTX opened at $18.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 0.84. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.24 and a 1 year high of $25.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.63.

Insider Transactions at Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TVTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.15). Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 137.90% and a negative return on equity of 1,636.87%. The business had revenue of $74.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.38 million. Equities analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, insider Peter Heerma sold 3,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $76,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,190,850. This represents a 2.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William E. Rote sold 8,951 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $177,050.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,321.82. This trade represents a 8.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,330 shares of company stock worth $3,507,377 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Travere Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TVTX

Travere Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TVTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.