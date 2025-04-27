Legal & General Group Plc Has $1.44 Million Holdings in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its stake in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,926 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new position in B&G Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in B&G Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in B&G Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Prism Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in B&G Foods in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods Price Performance

NYSE BGS opened at $6.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $534.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.88 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.94. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $11.72.

B&G Foods Announces Dividend

B&G Foods ( NYSE:BGS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. B&G Foods had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a positive return on equity of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $551.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.95 million. Analysts anticipate that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is -23.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.10.

B&G Foods Profile

B&G Foods, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

