Legal & General Group Plc Has $1.47 Million Position in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,008 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.11% of Napco Security Technologies worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSSC. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in Napco Security Technologies by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Napco Security Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Napco Security Technologies stock opened at $22.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $832.85 million, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.56. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $58.09.

Napco Security Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSSC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.06). Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $42.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NSSC shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Cowen cut shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Napco Security Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications in the United States and internationally. Its access control systems include various types of identification readers, control panels, PC-based computers, and electronically activated door-locking devices; intrusion and fire alarm systems, consists of various detectors, a control panel, a digital keypad and signaling equipment; and door locking devices comprise microprocessor-based electronic door locks with push button, card readers and bio-metric operation, door alarms, mechanical door locks, and simple dead bolt locks.

