Legal & General Group Plc Increases Position in Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Free Report) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,520 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.06% of Apogee Therapeutics worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Apogee Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Apogee Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Apogee Therapeutics by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Apogee Therapeutics by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.04% of the company’s stock.
Apogee Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:APGE opened at $36.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.73. Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.20 and a 12 month high of $63.50.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on APGE shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Apogee Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.17.
View Our Latest Stock Report on APGE
Insider Activity at Apogee Therapeutics
In related news, CEO Michael Thomas Henderson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total value of $608,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,302,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,875,212.46. This represents a 1.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carl Dambkowski sold 1,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.48, for a total value of $48,463.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 251,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,651,485.84. This trade represents a 0.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,970 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,701. Insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.
Apogee Therapeutics Profile
Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.
