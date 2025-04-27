Legal & General Group Plc Increases Position in Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Free Report) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,520 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.06% of Apogee Therapeutics worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Apogee Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Apogee Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Apogee Therapeutics by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Apogee Therapeutics by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Apogee Therapeutics alerts:

Apogee Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APGE opened at $36.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.73. Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.20 and a 12 month high of $63.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Apogee Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:APGE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.25). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on APGE shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Apogee Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.17.

View Our Latest Stock Report on APGE

Insider Activity at Apogee Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Michael Thomas Henderson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total value of $608,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,302,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,875,212.46. This represents a 1.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carl Dambkowski sold 1,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.48, for a total value of $48,463.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 251,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,651,485.84. This trade represents a 0.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,970 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,701. Insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.