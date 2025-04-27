Legal & General Group Plc Increases Position in TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Free Report) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,881 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in TORM were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in TORM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TORM in the third quarter worth $1,047,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TORM by 139.8% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 42,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 24,702 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of TORM in the 4th quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in TORM by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,885,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,417,000 after purchasing an additional 345,463 shares in the last quarter. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TRMD opened at $16.54 on Friday. TORM plc has a one year low of $13.60 and a one year high of $40.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.06 and a 200 day moving average of $20.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.51%. TORM’s payout ratio is 27.43%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRMD. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of TORM from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of TORM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th.

TORM plc, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of product tankers in the United Kingdom. It operates in two operating segments, Tanker and Marine Exhaust. The Tanker segment transports refined oil products, such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha, and gas oil, as well as dirty petroleum products, including fuel oil.

