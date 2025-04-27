Legal & General Group Plc Increases Stock Holdings in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.06% of Weis Markets worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Weis Markets by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Weis Markets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weis Markets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. PFG Advisors bought a new position in shares of Weis Markets in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Weis Markets in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000.

Get Weis Markets alerts:

Weis Markets Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of WMK stock opened at $81.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.07 and its 200 day moving average is $71.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 0.67. Weis Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.93 and a twelve month high of $85.41.

Weis Markets Dividend Announcement

Weis Markets ( NYSE:WMK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Weis Markets had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Weis Markets’s payout ratio is 33.25%.

About Weis Markets

(Free Report)

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company’s retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Weis Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weis Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.