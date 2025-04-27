Legal & General Group Plc Lowers Stock Position in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its stake in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,548 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.09% of Tutor Perini worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TPC. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Tutor Perini in the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,581 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,649 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 36,662 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 18,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Tutor Perini by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 36,938 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 16,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

Tutor Perini Price Performance

Shares of Tutor Perini stock opened at $21.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Tutor Perini Co. has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $34.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tutor Perini ( NYSE:TPC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Tutor Perini had a negative return on equity of 9.56% and a negative net margin of 3.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.91) earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on TPC. B. Riley raised shares of Tutor Perini to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.

