Legal & General Group Plc Purchases 1,424 Shares of The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,227 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.10% of First Bancshares worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of First Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,256,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in First Bancshares by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,030,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,083,000 after purchasing an additional 27,548 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in First Bancshares by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 967,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,847,000 after purchasing an additional 68,396 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Bancshares by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 755,555 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,444,000 after purchasing an additional 18,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 678,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. 69.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

First Bancshares Stock Performance

FBMS stock opened at $33.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.28. The First Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.60 and a fifty-two week high of $39.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.92.

First Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. First Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

About First Bancshares

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First Bank that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

