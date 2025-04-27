Legal & General Group Plc Purchases Shares of 75,451 Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA)

Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 75,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNTA. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,302,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,823 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $4,305,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 561.0% in the fourth quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 154,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after buying an additional 130,725 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 1,969.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 129,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 261,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after buying an additional 90,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have weighed in on CNTA. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Centessa Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.71.
Centessa Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.79 on Friday. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $19.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 21.52 and a current ratio of 21.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.87.
Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity at Centessa Pharmaceuticals
In other Centessa Pharmaceuticals news, insider David M. Chao sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $120,190.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 225,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,863,370.19. This trade represents a 3.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Saurabh Saha sold 55,000 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total transaction of $876,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,273,100.81. This represents a 14.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 225,566 shares of company stock worth $3,690,409 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.59% of the company’s stock.
Centessa Pharmaceuticals Profile
Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines for patients. Its products pipeline includes SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of narcolepsy and other sleep disorders.
