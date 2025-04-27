Legal & General Group Plc Reduces Position in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its position in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Free Report) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,941 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polymer Capital Management US LLC acquired a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,983,000. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD acquired a new position in Daqo New Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $404,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Daqo New Energy by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 295,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,745,000 after purchasing an additional 115,674 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $14,775,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP grew its position in Daqo New Energy by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 16,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Daqo New Energy stock opened at $14.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $978.88 million, a PE ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 0.37. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $12.90 and a twelve month high of $30.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.13.

Daqo New Energy ( NYSE:DQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($2.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($2.02). The business had revenue of $195.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.54 million. Daqo New Energy had a negative net margin of 9.16% and a negative return on equity of 1.90%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post -3.5 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DQ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. StockNews.com raised Daqo New Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.21.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

