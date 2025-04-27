Legal & General Group Plc Reduces Stock Holdings in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its stake in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,351 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.12% of IDT worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of IDT by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in IDT in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IDT in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IDT during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IDT during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other IDT news, CTO David Wartell sold 10,735 shares of IDT stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.99, for a total value of $525,907.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 25.32% of the company’s stock.

IDT Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:IDT opened at $48.77 on Friday. IDT Co. has a 12-month low of $33.84 and a 12-month high of $58.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.76.

IDT (NYSE:IDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $303.35 million for the quarter. IDT had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 22.18%.

IDT Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a $0.06 dividend. This is a positive change from IDT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. IDT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded IDT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th.

IDT Profile

IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Fintech, National Retail Solutions, net2phone, and Traditional Communications segments. The company operates point of sale, a terminal-based platform which provides independent retailers store management software, electronic payment processing, and other ancillary merchant services; and provides marketers with digital out-of-home advertising and transaction data.

