Legal & General Group Plc Reduces Stock Holdings in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,394 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,598 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in OceanFirst Financial were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OCFC. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 0.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 71,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 299,434 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,566,000 after acquiring an additional 34,458 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 79,571 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 8,253 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,241,191 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $23,074,000 after purchasing an additional 157,711 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 1,036.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,466 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on OCFC shares. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Hovde Group decreased their price target on OceanFirst Financial from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

OceanFirst Financial Stock Performance

OCFC opened at $16.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $966.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.94. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $14.03 and a fifty-two week high of $21.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.63 and a 200 day moving average of $18.11.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $97.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.66 million. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 14.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OceanFirst Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services to retail and commercial customers. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits, that includes brokered deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

