Legal & General Group Plc Reduces Stock Position in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its position in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,743 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,726 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.24% of TechTarget worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TTGT. KBC Group NV raised its position in TechTarget by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in TechTarget by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,510 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in TechTarget in the fourth quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in TechTarget during the 4th quarter worth about $377,000. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TechTarget Stock Performance

TTGT opened at $7.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.39. TechTarget, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.95 and a 52-week high of $35.11. The company has a market cap of $225.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.36, a PEG ratio of 113.92 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 10.49, a current ratio of 10.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TTGT. Raymond James downgraded TechTarget from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of TechTarget from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of TechTarget from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.29.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company's service enables technology vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate information technology (IT) decision-makers actively researching specific IT purchases; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

