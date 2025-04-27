Legal & General Group Plc Sells 10,906 Shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its position in shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,906 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.11% of RPC worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of RPC by 230.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 182,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 127,525 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of RPC by 8.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 46,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in RPC by 17.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 489,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 71,064 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in RPC by 437.4% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 8,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in RPC by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 162,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 15,471 shares during the last quarter. 41.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RES opened at $5.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.27. RPC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $7.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.87.

RPC ( NYSE:RES Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). RPC had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $332.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.72 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RPC, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. RPC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.21%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of RPC from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup raised RPC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $5.50 to $4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages provision of a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

