Legal & General Group Plc Sells 145 Shares of Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its position in shares of Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Bank First were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Bank First by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Bank First by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 3,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank First by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Bank First by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,488,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Bank First by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Bank First from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th.

Insider Activity at Bank First

In other news, Director Michael S. Stayer-Suprick purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $102.07 per share, with a total value of $102,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,035 shares in the company, valued at $309,782.45. This represents a 49.14 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel C. Mcconeghy acquired 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $105.72 per share, for a total transaction of $40,173.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,440. The trade was a 23.46 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank First Trading Down 1.1 %

BFC opened at $110.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 0.31. Bank First Co. has a 52 week low of $76.75 and a 52 week high of $112.26.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.20. Bank First had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 29.00%. The firm had revenue of $43.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.80 million. Analysts forecast that Bank First Co. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank First Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 25th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Bank First’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.43%.

Bank First Profile

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First, N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. It offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

Featured Stories

