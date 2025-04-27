Legal & General Group Plc Sells 1,545 Shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its holdings in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.24% of Nabors Industries worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NBR. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Nabors Industries by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 29,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $284,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,388,000. Finally, Bryce Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nabors Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NBR stock opened at $29.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.15 and a 200 day moving average of $56.08. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 1 year low of $25.11 and a 1 year high of $105.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.49.

Nabors Industries ( NYSE:NBR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas company reported ($6.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.86) by ($4.81). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 32.96% and a negative net margin of 5.93%. As a group, research analysts expect that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NBR shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $90.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Nabors Industries from $115.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nabors Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.17.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running services, including casing and tubing running, and torque monitoring; managed pressure drilling services; and drilling-bit steering systems and rig instrumentation software.

