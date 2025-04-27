Legal & General Group Plc Sells 2,728 Shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its position in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 224,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,728 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Energy Fuels were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Energy Fuels by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,838,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,823,000 after buying an additional 2,477,539 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,468,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,973 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC bought a new stake in Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter valued at $4,840,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Fuels by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,318,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,731,000 after purchasing an additional 285,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Energy Fuels by 126.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 412,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 230,259 shares during the period. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UUUU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital set a $5.75 price objective on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Energy Fuels from $11.00 to $10.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Energy Fuels Price Performance

UUUU stock opened at $4.51 on Friday. Energy Fuels Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.20 and a fifty-two week high of $7.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $896.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Barbara Appelin Filas sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total value of $41,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 160,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,659.85. The trade was a 5.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bruce D. Hansen acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 295,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,254,765.75. This trade represents a 2.07 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Energy Fuels Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UUUU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.