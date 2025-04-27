Legal & General Group Plc Sells 3,952 Shares of Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its holdings in Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,952 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.05% of Perella Weinberg Partners worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PWP. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $311,000. 41.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on PWP. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Perella Weinberg Partners from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Perella Weinberg Partners from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th.

Perella Weinberg Partners Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of PWP opened at $16.89 on Friday. Perella Weinberg Partners has a 1-year low of $11.68 and a 1-year high of $27.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 1.68.

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). Perella Weinberg Partners had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a negative return on equity of 72.27%.

Perella Weinberg Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Perella Weinberg Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -17.72%.

About Perella Weinberg Partners

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advisory services related to strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, and financing and capital solutions advice with resources focused on restructuring, liability management, and capital markets advisory, as well as underwriting and research services primarily for the energy and related industries.

