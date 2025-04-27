Legal & General Group Plc Sells 4,983 Shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its stake in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 100,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,983 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCS. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Steelcase by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 31,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Steelcase by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 155,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 284,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,366,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Steelcase by 2.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 99,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Steelcase in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Sidoti raised shares of Steelcase to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 6,000 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $60,780.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 139,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,308.56. The trade was a 4.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.96% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Stock Performance

NYSE:SCS opened at $9.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.12. Steelcase Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.32 and a fifty-two week high of $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.88.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $788.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.90 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Steelcase Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steelcase Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 7th. Steelcase’s payout ratio is presently 39.60%.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, mobile power, and screens.

