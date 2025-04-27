Legal & General Group Plc Sells 6,319 Shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its holdings in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 59,562 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,319 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in First Busey were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BUSE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Busey by 1,173.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First Busey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 161.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of First Busey during the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Busey during the fourth quarter worth $280,000. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at First Busey

In related news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw bought 1,700 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.70 per share, with a total value of $36,890.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 482,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,462,503.10. This represents a 0.35 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BUSE shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of First Busey in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of First Busey in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (down previously from $34.00) on shares of First Busey in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of First Busey from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of First Busey from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.80.

First Busey Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ BUSE opened at $20.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.75. First Busey Co. has a 12 month low of $18.40 and a 12 month high of $28.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.65 and a 200-day moving average of $23.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $140.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.15 million. First Busey had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 8.94%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Busey Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Busey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 18th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. First Busey’s payout ratio is 93.46%.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and FirsTech.

