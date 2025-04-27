Legal & General Group Plc Sells 6,422 Shares of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its stake in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,422 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.08% of Applied Optoelectronics worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAOI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Applied Optoelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA purchased a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics during the fourth quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 4th quarter worth about $262,000. 61.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $46,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 196,581 shares in the company, valued at $4,533,157.86. The trade was a 1.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Applied Optoelectronics from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.40.

Applied Optoelectronics Price Performance

Shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock opened at $12.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.86. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.70 and a 12-month high of $44.50. The firm has a market cap of $695.11 million, a PE ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $100.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.92 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 38.61% and a negative return on equity of 22.36%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

