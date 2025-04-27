Legal & General Group Plc Sells 929 Shares of National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its holdings in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 929 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.19% of National Presto Industries worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in National Presto Industries by 301.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,109 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 8,343 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 50.7% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 4,852 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of National Presto Industries during the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 55.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after buying an additional 14,663 shares during the period. 58.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Presto Industries Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE NPK opened at $84.26 on Friday. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $69.58 and a one year high of $103.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $601.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.55.

National Presto Industries Announces Dividend

National Presto Industries ( NYSE:NPK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 14th. The conglomerate reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $134.69 million during the quarter. National Presto Industries had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 9.88%.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. National Presto Industries’s payout ratio is 17.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised National Presto Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th.

National Presto Industries Company Profile

National Presto Industries, Inc provides housewares and small appliance, defense, and safety products in North America. The company’s Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; vacuum sealers; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric knife sharpeners; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

