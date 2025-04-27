Legal & General Group Plc Trims Position in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its stake in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Ingles Markets were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 29.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Ingles Markets by 346.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 18,380 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets in the 3rd quarter worth $318,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 20.9% during the third quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 21,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 3,802 shares during the period. 62.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IMKTA stock opened at $61.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.75. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $58.92 and a 52-week high of $82.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.88 and its 200 day moving average is $65.36.

Ingles Markets ( NASDAQ:IMKTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 1.45%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.94%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ingles Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Ingles Markets, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

