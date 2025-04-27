Legal & General Group Plc Trims Position in Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its position in Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.08% of Praxis Precision Medicines worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Praxis Precision Medicines stock opened at $36.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $725.87 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.66. Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. has a one year low of $26.70 and a one year high of $91.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.13.

Praxis Precision Medicines ( NASDAQ:PRAX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.76) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $7.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.36 million. Praxis Precision Medicines had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a negative net margin of 9,409.22%. On average, analysts forecast that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $175.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Praxis Precision Medicines from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Wedbush downgraded Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Praxis Precision Medicines from $117.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Praxis Precision Medicines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.33.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

