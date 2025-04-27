Legal & General Group Plc Trims Stock Position in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its stake in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.13% of Saul Centers worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BFS. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Saul Centers by 1,249.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Saul Centers in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Saul Centers during the fourth quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Saul Centers by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 7,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Saul Centers Stock Performance

Shares of BFS stock opened at $32.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $788.47 million, a PE ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 0.97. Saul Centers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.59 and a 1 year high of $42.39.

Saul Centers Dividend Announcement

Saul Centers ( NYSE:BFS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $67.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.94 million. Saul Centers had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 17.16%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Saul Centers, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.24%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. Saul Centers currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio comprised of 61 properties that includes (a) 57 community and neighborhood Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

