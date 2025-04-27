Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its position in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 493,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,099 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Leslie’s were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Leslie’s by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 10,396 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, RPO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $2.65 to $1.40 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $3.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.65.

Leslie’s Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of LESL opened at $0.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $117.79 million, a PE ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.86. Leslie’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $6.02.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Leslie’s had a negative net margin of 2.13% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie’s, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

Featured Stories

