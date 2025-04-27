Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Sells 195 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,567 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. IFS Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 110 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Price Performance

MSFT stock opened at $391.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $384.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $411.39. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $344.79 and a 1 year high of $468.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.08. Microsoft had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 35.43%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 26.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $515.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $490.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $530.00 to $472.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $493.89.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

