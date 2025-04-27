LPL Financial LLC Acquires 13,201 Shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 96,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,201 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in BRF were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BRF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in BRF during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in BRF during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of BRF in the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of BRF by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 27,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 9,709 shares during the last quarter. 4.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised BRF from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of BRFS stock opened at $3.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.51. Brf S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.99 and a fifty-two week high of $4.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.86.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.11). BRF had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Analysts expect that Brf S.A. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

BRF SA raises, produces, and slaughters poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company provides frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey, and halal products for Islamic markets; processed foods, such as marinated, frozen, seasoned whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacons, cold meats, and other smoked products; and hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, hot dogs, and chicken bologna.

