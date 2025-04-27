LPL Financial LLC Acquires 3,062 Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Free Report) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Surgery Partners were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGRY. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $1,469,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 189,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,551 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Surgery Partners by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 67,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 13,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in Surgery Partners by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 19,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,131 shares during the last quarter.

SGRY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Macquarie dropped their target price on Surgery Partners from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Monday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

In other news, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 26,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total value of $680,238.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,381,903.70. This trade represents a 4.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David T. Doherty sold 6,733 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $161,726.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,623,849.36. This trade represents a 4.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,622 shares of company stock valued at $2,717,860 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Surgery Partners stock opened at $21.48 on Friday. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.50 and a 52-week high of $33.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.75, a PEG ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.06.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a positive return on equity of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $864.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.09 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

