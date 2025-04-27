LPL Financial LLC Has $402,000 Stock Holdings in Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Gambling.com Group were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Gambling.com Group by 1,320.6% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 339,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,781,000 after buying an additional 315,631 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gambling.com Group by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 194,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 7,806 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Gambling.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,280,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Gambling.com Group by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $986,000. 72.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GAMB. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Gambling.com Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Gambling.com Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Macquarie increased their price objective on Gambling.com Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Gambling.com Group in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Gambling.com Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

NASDAQ:GAMB opened at $12.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Gambling.com Group Limited has a one year low of $7.52 and a one year high of $17.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.97.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $35.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.20 million. Gambling.com Group had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gambling.com Group Limited will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. It provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and social casino products. The company's focus is on online casino, online sports betting, and fantasy sports industry. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com, Casinos.com, RotoWire.com, and Bookies.com.

