LPL Financial LLC Increases Stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF (NYSEARCA:JUNW)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF (NYSEARCA:JUNW – Free Report) by 48.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,935 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF by 58.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 8,383 shares during the period. Brown Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF in the fourth quarter worth $483,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF in the fourth quarter worth $539,000. Finally, Paladin Wealth LLC purchased a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $717,000.

NYSEARCA:JUNW opened at $29.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.90. The company has a market capitalization of $49.58 million, a PE ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 0.33. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF has a 1-year low of $27.68 and a 1-year high of $30.66.

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF (JUNW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options and collateral.

