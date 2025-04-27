LPL Financial LLC Invests $352,000 in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AOSL. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 5.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 578,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,486,000 after purchasing an additional 31,286 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 224,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong acquired a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $8,014,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,458,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,275,000 after buying an additional 3,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

AOSL stock opened at $19.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.18. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 52 week low of $15.90 and a 52 week high of $53.29. The stock has a market cap of $571.53 million, a P/E ratio of -24.29 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:AOSL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.26). Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. Research analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AOSL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark increased their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

