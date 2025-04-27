LPL Financial LLC Raises Stake in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) by 71.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,019 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 563.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 148,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,400,000 after purchasing an additional 126,168 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 669,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,345,000 after buying an additional 39,059 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 750,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,122,000 after acquiring an additional 85,467 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 208.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 11,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 188.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 25,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 16,370 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Edgewell Personal Care Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $30.79 on Friday. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a one year low of $26.65 and a one year high of $41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.86. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.94.

Edgewell Personal Care Announces Dividend

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.06). Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. On average, analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EPC. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Edgewell Personal Care

About Edgewell Personal Care

(Free Report)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.