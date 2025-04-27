LPL Financial LLC Sells 5,125 Shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Free Report) by 44.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,125 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 824,106 shares in the company, valued at $41,205,300. This trade represents a 0.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Bryan Wahl sold 3,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total value of $154,539.24. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 51,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,591,288.32. The trade was a 5.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,542 shares of company stock worth $1,581,173. Company insiders own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

TARS stock opened at $50.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.34. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.08 and a 1 year high of $57.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.08. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.86% and a negative net margin of 103.64%. The company had revenue of $66.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.80 million. Equities analysts forecast that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.67.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Profile

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

