LSB Industries (LXU) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 29th. Analysts expect LSB Industries to post earnings of $0.02 per share and revenue of $139.79 million for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE:LXU opened at $5.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. LSB Industries has a 12-month low of $4.88 and a 12-month high of $10.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.39 million, a P/E ratio of -26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.87.

LXU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded LSB Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on LSB Industries from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $10.00 target price on shares of LSB Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade high density ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer for corn, pastures, and other crops, as well as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium (NPK) fertilizer blends application.

