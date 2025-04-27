LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $30.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 101.75% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of LSI Industries from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

LYTS opened at $14.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. LSI Industries has a 52-week low of $13.63 and a 52-week high of $25.50. The company has a market cap of $444.93 million, a P/E ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.70.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $132.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.72 million. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 4.47%. On average, analysts expect that LSI Industries will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LYTS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in LSI Industries by 894.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,099 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LSI Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 1,559.9% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of LSI Industries by 777.3% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,632 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in LSI Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

