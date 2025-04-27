MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Position Reduced by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its stake in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 94,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,030 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in MAG Silver were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in MAG Silver during the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MAG Silver during the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 17,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 498.1% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 22,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 18,396 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of MAG Silver by 211.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 20,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Stock Performance

Shares of MAG opened at $15.48 on Friday. MAG Silver Corp. has a one year low of $11.29 and a one year high of $18.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.48 and its 200-day moving average is $15.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 1.09.

MAG Silver Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. MAG Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.41%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MAG shares. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Monday, April 14th. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on MAG Silver from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. TD Securities raised MAG Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of MAG Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Roth Capital set a $16.00 price objective on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MAG Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.60.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

