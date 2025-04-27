Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) Shares Purchased by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 305,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,026 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Matterport were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Matterport in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in Matterport in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Matterport in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Matterport during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Matterport during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. 36.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MTTR opened at $5.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.06. Matterport, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $5.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.06.

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $43.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.87 million. Matterport had a negative return on equity of 32.19% and a negative net margin of 157.21%. On average, analysts expect that Matterport, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication in the United States and internationally. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; LEICA BLK360, a device to create digital twins; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; and 360 Cameras.

