Meridian Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,720 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,794 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 0.5% of Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. KeyCorp set a $190.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.96.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $111.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.99. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $81.25 and a 12-month high of $195.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 43.69, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The firm had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.36%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total value of $7,787,887.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,085,765 shares in the company, valued at $360,509,924.95. This trade represents a 2.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $292,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,900,690. This represents a 13.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.