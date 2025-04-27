Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Indie Asset Partners LLC

Indie Asset Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,686 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,326 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 2.9% of Indie Asset Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Indie Asset Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. IFS Advisors LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management grew its stake in Microsoft by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 110 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Trading Up 1.2 %

Microsoft stock opened at $391.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $384.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $411.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $344.79 and a 12 month high of $468.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.08. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 33.36%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 26.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on MSFT. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Microsoft from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on Microsoft from $475.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $493.89.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Microsoft

About Microsoft

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.