Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Has $102.61 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 468,790 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 92,434 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 5.3% of Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $102,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Accordant Advisory Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $188.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.90. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.61 and a 52-week high of $242.52.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 19,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.50, for a total transaction of $4,178,610.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,864,125. This trade represents a 27.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total transaction of $6,332,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,459,618.09. This represents a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,798 shares of company stock valued at $23,341,803. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $273.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. HSBC raised their price target on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $236.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.56.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

